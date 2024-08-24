- Home
- Pakistan
- On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident
On PM’s Directive, Special PAF Flight Repatriates Bodies Of 28 Pakistanis Killed In Bus Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2024 | 12:50 AM
JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) A C-130 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday repatriated the bodies of 28 Pakistani pilgrims who had died in a bus accident in the Iran’s city of Yazd this week.
On the instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the special plane brought the bodies and the injured persons, at the Shahbaz Air Base in Jacobabad late Friday night.
The funeral prayers for the deceased were offered at the Shahbaz airbase, which were attended by Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, personnel of Pakistan Air Force and grieving families. The bodies were handed over to their heirs.
Twenty-eight Pakistanis lost their lives in the tragic bus accident on Tuesday, while 23 were injured, of which 14 are stated to be critical.
Special arrangements were made for the transportation of the affected persons, including ambulances for the injured and air ambulance for the seriously injured.
Earlier, funeral prayers for the deceased were also offered at the Yazd Airport, which were attended by the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader, the Governor of Yazd, Pakistan’s ambassador and Iranian officials.
Soon after the accident, Prime Minister Sharif had issued special instructions for cooperation for the families of the victims. He also directed the Pakistan mission in Tehran to provide all possible measures and support to the affected persons.
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar oversaw the efforts carried out by the Pakistani Consulate in Iran, that ensured provision of medical aid to the injured besides contacting the local authorities and sending bodies to Pakistan.
Due to long distance between Yazd and Larkana and also the hot weather, the bodies were repatriated by the special aircraft on the instructions of PM Sharif.
Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on the direction of Chairman People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced financial assistance for the families of deceased and the injured.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam22 minutes ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB22 minutes ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority31 minutes ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM31 minutes ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister31 minutes ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case31 minutes ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner31 minutes ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui31 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt bans PTM leader entry31 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Women's Enclave31 minutes ago