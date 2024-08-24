Open Menu

On PM’s Directive, Special PAF Flight Repatriates Bodies Of 28 Pakistanis Killed In Bus Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2024 | 12:50 AM

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) A C-130 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday repatriated the bodies of 28 Pakistani pilgrims who had died in a bus accident in the Iran’s city of Yazd this week.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the special plane brought the bodies and the injured persons, at the Shahbaz Air Base in Jacobabad late Friday night.

The funeral prayers for the deceased were offered at the Shahbaz airbase, which were attended by Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, personnel of Pakistan Air Force and grieving families. The bodies were handed over to their heirs.

Twenty-eight Pakistanis lost their lives in the tragic bus accident on Tuesday, while 23 were injured, of which 14 are stated to be critical.

Special arrangements were made for the transportation of the affected persons, including ambulances for the injured and air ambulance for the seriously injured.

Earlier, funeral prayers for the deceased were also offered at the Yazd Airport, which were attended by the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader, the Governor of Yazd, Pakistan’s ambassador and Iranian officials.

Soon after the accident, Prime Minister Sharif had issued special instructions for cooperation for the families of the victims. He also directed the Pakistan mission in Tehran to provide all possible measures and support to the affected persons.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar oversaw the efforts carried out by the Pakistani Consulate in Iran, that ensured provision of medical aid to the injured besides contacting the local authorities and sending bodies to Pakistan.

Due to long distance between Yazd and Larkana and also the hot weather, the bodies were repatriated by the special aircraft on the instructions of PM Sharif.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on the direction of Chairman People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced financial assistance for the families of deceased and the injured.

