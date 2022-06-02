UrduPoint.com

On PM's Directives, Steps Proposed For Safety Of Women Train Passengers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 11:10 AM

On PM's directives, steps proposed for safety of women train passengers

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :In line with the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PM's Strategic Reforms unit has proposed a number of measures including the deployment of Lady Railway Police Force (LRPF) at railway stations to ensure the safety of women passengers.

The proposals have been put forth after the prime minister took note of a recent incident where a woman onboard in Bahauddin Zakariya Express was allegedly gang-raped by three railway staffers.

Led by Salman Sufi, the PM's Strategic Reforms has suggested that the teams of LRPF staff comprising a lady sub-inspector and two lady constables will be formed at the railway stations for long journeys. The number of teams will be increased according to the influx of passengers.

Also, the emergency SOS buttons will be installed in trains besides the CCTV cameras in the corridors of each bogie.

The Video Surveillance System (VSS) will be installed at sensitive locations at all railway stations and control rooms will be set up in all the trains.

For the guidance of female passengers, a 'Safar Saheli' mobile app will be launched. The instructions regarding the download of the app and emergency number will be printed on tickets.

For awareness about safety of women, a campaign will be launched through posters, pamphlets, handbills, and announcements at all railway stations across the country, and also broadcast electronically.

A Face Recognition Camera application will be made to trace the culprits and their previous records through facial recognition. It will be ensured that before awarding the contract for outsourced trains, all the private employees will get clearance from the concerned agencies and special security branch.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Police Mobile Somali Shilling Women All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd June 2022

2 hours ago
 Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: Chief Minister

11 hours ago
 US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Re ..

US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Request to Have Cuba at Summit o ..

11 hours ago
 First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Const ..

First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Construction in Egypt - SCZONE

11 hours ago
 Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: CM

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.