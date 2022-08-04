UrduPoint.com

On Police Martyrs Day, Another Policeman Martyred

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 08:47 PM

On Police Martyrs Day, another policeman martyred

On the Police Martyrs Day, another Punjab police jawan was martyred in the line of duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :On the Police Martyrs Day, another Punjab police jawan was martyred in the line of duty.

According to the police, Constable Rao Rahat Saleem was martyred in an encounter with Dulani and Lund gang in Rajanpur Kachha area.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar, while paying tribute, said that Constable Rahat Saleem became a companion of 1,573 brave martyrs by sacrificing his life on the Police Martyrs Day. He said that the martyrs of Punjab police were real heroes of the department, whose unparalleled sacrifices would never be forgotten by the nation.

The IGP said that Punjab police would never leave the family members of Constable Rao Rahat Saleem alone and would be with them on every occasion of happiness and sadness.

The funeral prayers for the constable were offered at Police Lines Rajanpur. Additional IG South Punjab Ehsan Sadiq, AIG Discipline South Punjab Imran Shaukat, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Saleem, DPO Rajanpur Ahmad Mohiuddin, DPO Rahim Yar Khan Akhtar Farooq, DC Rajanpur Jameel Ahmed Jameel, Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur political personalities and members of peace committee attended the funeral prayer.

An armed contingent of police paid salutations to Shaheed constable, whereas Additional IG South Punjab laid a wreath.

