On police official martyred, three injured in IED blast

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) : One police Head Constable was martyred and three other police men were injured in IED blast in Lajbok area of Lower Dir on Wednesday.

Police sources told that police personnel were coming back in police mobile after attending a meeting with District Police Officer when suddenly an IED went off at Lajbok area in the jurisdiction of Balambat police station.

As result, Head Constable Saifullah martyred on the spot while constables Sohail, Ijaz and driver Tariq were injured.

They were rushed to the nearby hospital where their condition is reportedly stable.

The police cordoned off the area and started investigation.