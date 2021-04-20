UrduPoint.com
On President's Directive, FIO Gives Rs2.13 Bln Relief To Policyholders In 2020

On president's directive, FIO gives Rs2.13 bln relief to policyholders in 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :On the directive of President Dr Arif Alvi, the Federal insurance ombudsman (FIO) has provided a monetary relief of Rs2.13 billion to the aggrieved policyholders during 2020.

This was highlighted by the FIO Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel as he presented the FIO Annual Report to President Alvi in a meeting held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.  President Dr Arif Alvi directed the FIO to ensure protection of the interest of insurance policyholders and provide them prompt justice against the maladministration of the insurance industry.

The president was informed that the FIO received 3,107 complaints from policyholders in 2020 against 2,441 during 2019. The 2,427 complaints were processed while 2,183 were disposed of in the same year.

The FIO stated that despite the pandemic, his departments continued to provide services to protect the rights of policy holders by disposing of 2,183 complaints and providing Rs2.13 billion as monetary relief to the aggrieved beneficiaries.

President Alvi lauded the achievements of FIO and advised him to create awareness among people about the role of FIO in providing prompt and free of charge justice to aggrieved insurance policyholders against maladministration of insurance companies.

He directed the FIO to increase outreach of the insurance ombudsman so as maximum people could benefit from its services.

The president acceded to the request of FIO to inaugurate the regional office at Quetta during the first week of May.

