Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Friday directed airlines to refrain from receiving money for providing the facility of wheelchairs to handicapped persons and the elderly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Friday directed airlines to refrain from receiving money for providing the facility of wheelchairs to handicapped persons and the elderly.

The instructions were issued after President Dr Arif Alvi took notice of the matter raised on social media.

The president in a letter asked the aviation authority to either wave off the charges or ask airlines to bear the cost of providing wheelchairs to the persons in need.