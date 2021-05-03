UrduPoint.com
On Press Freedom Day, Pakistan Expresses Solidarity With IIOJK Journalists

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:23 PM

As the international community observed World Press Freedom Day on Monday, Pakistan expressed solidarity with the journalists serving in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir facing systematic harassment and intimidation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :As the international community observed World Press Freedom Day on Monday, Pakistan expressed solidarity with the journalists serving in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir facing systematic harassment and intimidation.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, reiterated Pakistan's commitment to Press Freedom and paid tribute to the journalist fraternity for their contributions including during COVID-19.

"This World Press Freedom Day, we reiterate our commitment to Press Freedom & pay tribute to the journalist fraternity for their contributions including during COVID19.

We also express our solidarity with journalists in IIOJK who continue to face systematic harassment & intimidation," the spokespersons said on Twitter.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference. Since then, 3 May, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek is celebrated worldwide as World Press Freedom Day.

