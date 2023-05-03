UrduPoint.com

On Press Freedom Day, PM Pays Tribute To Journalists For Commendable Work

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :As the international community observed World Press Freedom Day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to journalists across the world, particularly those in Pakistan, for their commendable work to inform and educate the people.

"On World Press Freedom Day, I pay glowing tributes to journalists across the world, particularly those in Pakistan for the commendable work they are doing to inform and educate the people," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said the environment in which the journalists worked was often full of challenges and risks and yet they never faltered in their responsibility.

"The watchdog role of journalism has helped the ideas of democracy and transparent governance evolve," he commented.

