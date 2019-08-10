Upon a request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Qatari government on Saturday released 53 Pakistani prisoners

According to a press release, the prime minister had made the request in that regard during his recent stopover in Doha.

Consequently, the prisoners were released in a ceremony at the Doha Central Jail.

The prime minister had also made a similar request to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, during his visit to Islamabad, for the release of Pakistanis who were jailed in Saudi Arabia on minor crimes.