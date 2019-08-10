On Prime Minister's Request, 53 Prisoners Released In Doha
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 06:19 PM
Upon a request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Qatari government on Saturday released 53 Pakistani prisoners
According to a press release, the prime minister had made the request in that regard during his recent stopover in Doha.
Consequently, the prisoners were released in a ceremony at the Doha Central Jail.
The prime minister had also made a similar request to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, during his visit to Islamabad, for the release of Pakistanis who were jailed in Saudi Arabia on minor crimes.