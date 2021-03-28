UrduPoint.com
On Recovering From COVID-19, DC Islamabad Vows Massive Campaign For SOPs Implementation

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat Sunday announced to launch a massive campaign for strict enforcement of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the Federal capital as he was recovered from the coronavirus.

In a tweet, he also announced his parents' recovery from the coronavirus, extending gratitude to the people, who had prayed for him and the family's safety.

"Me and my parents have tested negative for COVID Alhamdilolillah. Jazak Allah for all the prayers. Starting massive campaign for controlling Covid in Islamabad from right now," he tweeted.

The DC Islamabad, as well as, his parents contracted the coronavirus a couple of weeks ago which was announced on the twitter, a micro-blogging site, from his official account. Following the announcement, twitter was flooded with prayers for Hamza and his family's early recovery from the coronavirus.

More Stories From Pakistan

