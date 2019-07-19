UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

On Sehri: 1 In 2 Pakistanis Like To Have Paratha And Tea For Sehri

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 03:02 PM

On Sehri: 1 in 2 Pakistanis like to have Paratha and tea for Sehri

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 1 in 2 Pakistanis like to have Paratha and tea for Sehri

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 1 in 2 Pakistanis like to have Paratha and tea for Sehri.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from urban and rural areas across the four provinces was asked, “What do you like to eat for Sehri?” In response, 71% said curry with bread (roti) or rice; 53% said Paratha and tea; 34% said yoghurt, milk, etc.

and 5% said they do not do Sehri. Urban-Rural Breakdown: Of urban dwellers, 67% said curry with bread (roti) or rice; 52% said they have Paratha and tea; 47% said yoghurt, milk, etc. and 7% said they do not do Sehri. Of rural dwellers, 73% said curry with bread (roti) or rice; 53% said they have Paratha and tea; 27% said yoghurt, milk, etc. and 5% said they do not do Sehri.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup Women From

Recent Stories

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy exclusive hotel ra ..

1 second ago

Dennis says quitting Tour was 'right decision'

3 minutes ago

Land dispute claims two lives in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

675 dilapidated buildings' served notices in Multa ..

3 minutes ago

Two accused get death, life term sentences in Sarg ..

3 minutes ago

OneWeb to Open Satellite Production Facility in US ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.