On Sehri: 1 in 2 Pakistanis like to have Paratha and tea for Sehri

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 1 in 2 Pakistanis like to have Paratha and tea for Sehri.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from urban and rural areas across the four provinces was asked, “What do you like to eat for Sehri?” In response, 71% said curry with bread (roti) or rice; 53% said Paratha and tea; 34% said yoghurt, milk, etc.

and 5% said they do not do Sehri. Urban-Rural Breakdown: Of urban dwellers, 67% said curry with bread (roti) or rice; 52% said they have Paratha and tea; 47% said yoghurt, milk, etc. and 7% said they do not do Sehri. Of rural dwellers, 73% said curry with bread (roti) or rice; 53% said they have Paratha and tea; 27% said yoghurt, milk, etc. and 5% said they do not do Sehri.