On Teachers Day, President Pays Homage For Their Nation Building Services

Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:57 PM

On Teachers Day, President pays homage for their nation building services

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday paid homage to the teachers, on behalf of the whole nation, for their services in the nation building.

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday paid homage to the teachers, on behalf of the whole nation, for their services in the nation building.

In his message on World Teachers' Day annually observed on October 5, the President said teachers were the builders of a nation.

He viewed that no nation could progress without services of the teachers.

