On the directives of PHC Abbottabad bench CBA kicks off anti encroachment drive

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Cantonment board Abbottabad (CBA) Thursday following the directives of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench kicked off grand operation against encroachment on Empire Road, main Cant. Bazar and seized several pushcarts and hand carts.

While talking to the media CBA anti-encroachment squad in-charge Tariq Khan said that on the orders of PHC Abbottabad we have kicked off the drive to eradicate the temporary encroachment from Cant. Bazaar and Empire road.

He further said that to completely eradicate the encroachment from the cantonment areas we would continue operation on daily basis.

The Head of the CBA anti-encronmnmjachment squad stated that if people would not cooperate with CBA and remove their encroachment voluntarily then the anti-encroachment cell will demolish all construction and the encroachers will also responsible for any sort of loss during the operation, adding he said.

PHC Abbottabad bench also ordered to Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) for the removal of encroachment in the area of TMA Abbottabad where citizens are still facing serious issue of rush owing to temporary and permanent encroachment.