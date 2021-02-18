UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

On The Directives Of PHC Abbottabad Bench CBA Kicks Off Anti Encroachment Drive

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:01 PM

On the directives of PHC Abbottabad bench CBA kicks off anti encroachment drive

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Cantonment board Abbottabad (CBA) Thursday following the directives of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench kicked off grand operation against encroachment on Empire Road, main Cant. Bazar and seized several pushcarts and hand carts.

While talking to the media CBA anti-encroachment squad in-charge Tariq Khan said that on the orders of PHC Abbottabad we have kicked off the drive to eradicate the temporary encroachment from Cant. Bazaar and Empire road.

He further said that to completely eradicate the encroachment from the cantonment areas we would continue operation on daily basis.

The Head of the CBA anti-encronmnmjachment squad stated that if people would not cooperate with CBA and remove their encroachment voluntarily then the anti-encroachment cell will demolish all construction and the encroachers will also responsible for any sort of loss during the operation, adding he said.

PHC Abbottabad bench also ordered to Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) for the removal of encroachment in the area of TMA Abbottabad where citizens are still facing serious issue of rush owing to temporary and permanent encroachment.

Related Topics

Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Road Media All From

Recent Stories

ADP, Australian Ambassador discuss cooperation in ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah, Danish cities to strengthen cooperation i ..

1 hour ago

DHA highlights 10 practices parents must avoid to ..

2 hours ago

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

2 hours ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.