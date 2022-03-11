Arts Council of Pakistan held a session on “VIOLENCE AND HARASSMENT” at Auditorium I on the last day of the two-day 3rd Women's Conference in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan held a session on “VIOLENCE AND HARASSMENT” at Auditorium I on the last day of the two-day 3rd Women's Conference in Karachi.

Speaking on the issue of harassment, Amar Sindhu said that women who are subjected to violence to save their homes do not protect themselves or their homes in Pakistan more than in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The death toll is high. The woman's husband, brother, and brother-in-law are her killers. The woman is a victim of some form of violence. We need to improve our judicial system so that the culprits involved in this case can be punished as soon as possible, "said Sheema Kirmani.

Of course, the social pressures and systems in our society do not allow us to stand against them. "Our voice recordings are changed in March. This is also mental violence. The harasser is an accused.

We have to bring the perpetrators of violence and harassment to light. Every day two to three women lose their dignity. 540 women in a year.

" She was raped and the accused are still at large. Nuzhat Shireen said that "No one can see women moving forward, women don't know where to go for their rights, the women's development department needs to be further improved, we are working with all the institutions," she said.

She said that the male vice-chancellor should be removed from women's universities and women should be appointed. She said that there are many cases where challans are not collected. We need to think about how to empower women so that they can stand up for their rights, said Parveen Rind, a victim of violence and harassment said that I am unable to get an education, blackmailers and harassers are roaming free, I am threatened with death.

In the end, Amar Sindhu saluted Parveen Rind for raising her voice against this oppression and violence and assured her full cooperation while renowned poet Dr. Fatima Hassan took the responsibility of Parveen Rind's education in the hall. All the women stood in favor of the oppressed women and observed a minute of silence.