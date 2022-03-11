UrduPoint.com

On The Last Day Of The 3rd Women's Conference Held In Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi, A Session Was Held On The Theme “VIOLENCE AND HARASSMENT”

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2022 | 05:48 PM

On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held in Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, a session was held on the theme “VIOLENCE AND HARASSMENT”

Arts Council of Pakistan held a session on “VIOLENCE AND HARASSMENT” at Auditorium I on the last day of the two-day 3rd Women's Conference in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan held a session on “VIOLENCE AND HARASSMENT” at Auditorium I on the last day of the two-day 3rd Women's Conference in Karachi.

Speaking on the issue of harassment, Amar Sindhu said that women who are subjected to violence to save their homes do not protect themselves or their homes in Pakistan more than in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The death toll is high. The woman's husband, brother, and brother-in-law are her killers. The woman is a victim of some form of violence. We need to improve our judicial system so that the culprits involved in this case can be punished as soon as possible, "said Sheema Kirmani.

Of course, the social pressures and systems in our society do not allow us to stand against them. "Our voice recordings are changed in March. This is also mental violence. The harasser is an accused.

We have to bring the perpetrators of violence and harassment to light. Every day two to three women lose their dignity. 540 women in a year.

" She was raped and the accused are still at large. Nuzhat Shireen said that "No one can see women moving forward, women don't know where to go for their rights, the women's development department needs to be further improved, we are working with all the institutions," she said.

She said that the male vice-chancellor should be removed from women's universities and women should be appointed. She said that there are many cases where challans are not collected. We need to think about how to empower women so that they can stand up for their rights, said Parveen Rind, a victim of violence and harassment said that I am unable to get an education, blackmailers and harassers are roaming free, I am threatened with death.

In the end, Amar Sindhu saluted Parveen Rind for raising her voice against this oppression and violence and assured her full cooperation while renowned poet Dr. Fatima Hassan took the responsibility of Parveen Rind's education in the hall. All the women stood in favor of the oppressed women and observed a minute of silence.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Education Threatened Iraq Male March Women All From

Recent Stories

The second day of the 3rd Women's Conference held ..

The second day of the 3rd Women's Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Ka ..

3 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

Aleem Khan holds meeting with Nawaz Sharif

7 minutes ago
 Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investme ..

Political rivalry, violence deteriorating investment climate: Mian Zahid Hussain

18 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 65715 cusecs water

IRSA releases 65715 cusecs water

6 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Shibli Faraz inaugurates IPO Lab ..

Federal Minister Shibli Faraz inaugurates IPO Lab to collect data of land erosio ..

7 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar & Nauman Ijaz get all the applause with ..

Saba Qamar & Nauman Ijaz get all the applause with the premier of 'Mrs. & Mr. Sh ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>