On The Occasion Of 74th Independence Day, The Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Hosted An Azadi Mushaira 2021 At John Elia Lawn.

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:48 PM

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted an Azadi Mushaira 2021 at John Elia lawn.

The Azadi Mushaira was presided by Dr. Khursheed Rizvi from Lahore via zoom whereas Dr. Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui was the chief guest of the evening

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021) The Azadi Mushaira was presided by Dr. Khursheed Rizvi from Lahore via zoom whereas Dr. Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui was the chief guest of the evening. Mushaira was conducted by the chairperson of the literary committee of the Arts Council, Dr. Ambreen Haseeb Amber.

Expressing their patriotism, highly acclaimed poets from the world participated in the Azadi Mushaira 2021 through zoom and gained the audience's appreciation through the comment section.

Including the names Amjad Islam Amjad (Lahore), Abbas Tabish (Lahore), Yasmeen Hameed (Lahore), Izhar-ul-Haq (Islamabad), Sarwar Jawed (Quetta), Ashfaq Hussain (Canada), Shahida Hassan (Canada). Moreover, in-person Anwer Shour, Humaira Rehman, Tariq Sabzwari, Rehana Rohi, Akhter Usman, Khalid Moin, Ajmal Siraj, Rukhsana, Shakeel Jazib, Ayesha Naz, and Alauddin Khanzada were present.

