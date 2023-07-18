Open Menu

On The Rise: Congo Virus Claims Another Life In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 06:00 PM

On the rise: Congo virus claims another life in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Congo virus has claimed another life in Balochistan, raising the death toll to eight in the current year, hospital sources confirmed.

Shair Ahmed, 65, a resident of Pishin, was under treatment at a Faitmah Jinnah Chest Hospital, Quetta where he succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.

The death toll of the virus has risen to eight in the province during the current year, while as many as 23 patients have tested positive for Congo virus.

The hospital sources while confirming the death toll said that Shair Ahmed was brought to the hospital a few days back.

He died while under treatment.

"14 years old Bakhtnama, a patient of Congo virus, has been discharged from the hospital today after she recovered," the hospital management said.

They noted that on the directives of the chief minister of Balochistan, all possible facilities were being provided to the patients hailing from across the province.

A separate isolation ward has also been established for the patients of the Congo virus, they maintained.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Died Congo Pishin All From

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions of AED1.2 billion in Ajma ..

Real estate transactions of AED1.2 billion in Ajman during June 2023

23 minutes ago
 Public Nurseries Project to see Abu Dhabi Departme ..

Public Nurseries Project to see Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge ..

23 minutes ago
 DGR explores collaboration between Sharjah, Daegu ..

DGR explores collaboration between Sharjah, Daegu in technology, innovation and ..

23 minutes ago
 At least 8 injured in suspected suicide attack in ..

At least 8 injured in suspected suicide attack in Peshawar’s Hayatabad

53 minutes ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS ..

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided over the 258th Corp ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says P ..

Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as ..

Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as GB Assembly deputy speaker

2 hours ago
 Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting o ..

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

4 hours ago
 Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways ..

Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to servi ..

4 hours ago
 Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader ..

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

4 hours ago
 Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with ..

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

4 hours ago
 France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pak ..

France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan