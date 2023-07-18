On the rise: Congo virus claims another life in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Congo virus has claimed another life in Balochistan, raising the death toll to eight in the current year, hospital sources confirmed.

Shair Ahmed, 65, a resident of Pishin, was under treatment at a Faitmah Jinnah Chest Hospital, Quetta where he succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.

The death toll of the virus has risen to eight in the province during the current year, while as many as 23 patients have tested positive for Congo virus.

The hospital sources while confirming the death toll said that Shair Ahmed was brought to the hospital a few days back.

He died while under treatment.

"14 years old Bakhtnama, a patient of Congo virus, has been discharged from the hospital today after she recovered," the hospital management said.

They noted that on the directives of the chief minister of Balochistan, all possible facilities were being provided to the patients hailing from across the province.

A separate isolation ward has also been established for the patients of the Congo virus, they maintained.