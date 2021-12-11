UrduPoint.com

On The Second Day Of The 14th International Urdu Conference Held At Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 11:34 AM

On the second day of the 14th International Urdu Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

Addressing the book launching ceremony of important sessions on the second day of the International Urdu Conference, intellectuals and writers said that a good and quality book is still important and people still read the book. Writers should create standard literature

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th December, 2021) Addressing the book launching ceremony of important sessions on the second day of the International Urdu Conference, intellectuals and writers said that a good and quality book is still important and people still read the book.

Writers should create standard literature. The session was hosted by Ouj Kamal. Commenting on Qamar Raza Shehzad's book Khakzar, Mubeen Mirza said that it is both difficult and easy to discuss Shehzad's creations.

It is difficult to talk about 35 years of friendship and it is easy to talk about his poetry. For Qamar Raza Shehzad, reciting poetry is a process of survival. It happens In poetry, his relationship with God is such that sometimes it turns into love, and sometimes it turns into sorrow.

Qamar Raza Shehzad said that the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi introduced my book globally. Commenting on Dr. Iqbal Pirzada's book on paper, Tajdar Adil said that Dr. Iqbal Pirzada was one of the galaxies of poets and writers in Hyderabad.

He also read selected poems of Pirzada. He said that Dr. Pirzada is a doctor of chest diseases but he is also aware of the secrets of the chest. Every one of his poems is a secret of each other.

Syed Noman-ul-Haq, while commenting on Haris Khaliq's book Heeran-e-Sar-e-Bazaar, said that his poetry has been adapted into every area of the subcontinent and its imagery. Perfect reflections on events in poetry ...

also style ... I thought that this book is about ghazals but the poems in it are also wonderful. But he did not break the tradition of ghazals. He is a young poet. He also recited poems of Harris Khaliq.

Najiba Arif commented on Hameed Shahid's book Hairat Ka Bagh and Kashif Raza commented on Sabir Zafar's book Atash Bekangi. On the second day of the conference, in various sessions, Khalid Fateh Mohammad's novel Waqt Ki Bagh, Wajiha Warsi's book Jangalistan and a handful of stories by renowned Indian writer Javed Siddiqui were also unveiled.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Doctor Young Hyderabad Bagh God Love

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Holds 'Urdu Media ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Holds 'Urdu Media K Dour E Jawan' Session at 4t ..

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celeb ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 hours ago
 US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

11 hours ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.