ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said on this World Oceans Day, let's pledge to protect our oceans and make the environment clean for upcoming generations.

Emphasizing on this year's theme; "Ocean Life and Livelihood", the Minister said over 13 million tonnes of plastic was dumped in the Oceans every year. He said this directly affects the marine life, especially the coral reef systems. He said record temperature and climate change issues were also affecting oceans.

The minister said nearly 3 billion people directly or indirectly connected with oceans worldwide.

Ali Zaidi said hosting world environment day 2021 was one of biggest achievement for the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken the lead even before year's become Prime Minister. He said now the whole country has joined Prime Minister Imran Khan environment movement. The World Oceans Day was observed today across the globe including Pakistan