On Time Renovation Of Shrines Ordered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A key meeting of the Punjab Auqaf Department was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed.

During the meeting, SMBR Nabeel Javed directed that the renovation and beautification of shrines across Punjab must be completed within the specified deadline. He emphasized that no delays or negligence will be tolerated in this regard. The renovation projects should adhere to international standards to ensure a smooth experience for visitors to the shrines.

Highlighting key sites, SMBR instructed the immediate completion of renovation works at Badshahi Mosque, Mazar-e-Iqbal, Baba Farid Ganj Bakhsh Shrine, Bulleh Shah Shrine, and the shrines in Uch Sharif.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring facilities for women at these locations.

SMBR Nabeel Javed reiterated that providing amenities for visitors at shrines remains a top priority for the Punjab Government.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari, Additional Secretary Auqaf Nabeela Javed, Deputy Commissioner Kasur Aurangzeb, Project Director Auqaf Rafiq Noor, Administrator Badshahi Mosque Muhammad Ali, Manager Auqaf Data Ganj Bakhsh Shrine Jameel Ahmed, and other senior officials.

