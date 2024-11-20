On Time Renovation Of Shrines Ordered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A key meeting of the Punjab Auqaf Department was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed.
During the meeting, SMBR Nabeel Javed directed that the renovation and beautification of shrines across Punjab must be completed within the specified deadline. He emphasized that no delays or negligence will be tolerated in this regard. The renovation projects should adhere to international standards to ensure a smooth experience for visitors to the shrines.
Highlighting key sites, SMBR instructed the immediate completion of renovation works at Badshahi Mosque, Mazar-e-Iqbal, Baba Farid Ganj Bakhsh Shrine, Bulleh Shah Shrine, and the shrines in Uch Sharif.
He also stressed the importance of ensuring facilities for women at these locations.
SMBR Nabeel Javed reiterated that providing amenities for visitors at shrines remains a top priority for the Punjab Government.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari, Additional Secretary Auqaf Nabeela Javed, Deputy Commissioner Kasur Aurangzeb, Project Director Auqaf Rafiq Noor, Administrator Badshahi Mosque Muhammad Ali, Manager Auqaf Data Ganj Bakhsh Shrine Jameel Ahmed, and other senior officials.
Recent Stories
LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases
Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..
Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inaugurates eco-friendly projects38 seconds ago
-
SSP security review security arrangements at District Courts41 seconds ago
-
3 drug dealers arrested53 seconds ago
-
Two Forest Deptt officials suspended56 seconds ago
-
Four motorcycle snatchers arrested59 seconds ago
-
Hari Welfare Association organizes seminar to mark Universal Children’s day10 minutes ago
-
World Children Day observed10 minutes ago
-
3 weeks long Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII commences10 minutes ago
-
Smog/fog to prevail at isolated parts of Punjab: PMD10 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazeer reaffirms unwavering commitment to protect rights of children10 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM's laptop program task to be accomplished in 90 days10 minutes ago
-
AC, TMO visit Band Khoh to address encroachments10 minutes ago