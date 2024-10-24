ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) As the world observes 79th anniversary of the United Nations today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to multilateralism and highlighted the world body's inability to enforce its charter in an equitable manner.

The prime minister, in a social media post on X, called the UN Day an occasion to recommit to the principles and objectives of the UN Charter, which provided the basis for a peaceful, and prosperous world.

He highlighted that the growing number of international conflicts including unconventional crises such as climate change, heightened geo-political tensions, major power rivalry and deepening economic woes of Global South were a strong evidence of world order being in massive disarray.

He said that at the heart of the global crisis was the United Nations' inability to enforce its Charter in an equitable manner, especially "when the matter involves the question of the right to self-determination for peoples under foreign occupation such as in Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir."

" As long as the provisions of the UN's founding document are ignored, the crises will continue to deepen," he remarked.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to multilateralism, Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated that Pakistan would continue to work with the UN to make this world a better place for all where rights of all peoples especially those struggling for their just, legitimate and inalienable rights were realized.