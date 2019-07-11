UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

On Upcoming Meeting Between Pakistan And India On Kartarpur Corridor On July 14

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:23 PM

On upcoming meeting between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur Corridor on July 14

On upcoming meeting between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur Corridor on July 14, the FO spokesman said the delegations would negotiate the agreement from around 9 am to 1 pm at the Wagah Border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :On upcoming meeting between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur Corridor on July 14, the FO spokesman said the delegations would negotiate the agreement from around 9 am to 1 pm at the Wagah Border.

He refused to share further details, saying "Pakistan would honour the sanctity of the agreement not to reveal information to media before time". However, he said a press conference would be held after the meeting for an update for public consumption.

On verdict of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav due to be announced by International Court of Justice on July 17, the spokesman said "Pakistan was hoping for the best", however could not pre-judge the decision since the matter was sub judice.

He said Pakistan presented its stance in a best possible manner through a fully-prepared team including the Counsel, the Attorney General and other officials at the February's oral hearings at ICJ .

On recent tension between the United States and Iran viz-a-viz nuclear deal, he said Pakistan desired all members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to negotiate the issue through dialogue.

The spokesman appreciated the recently launched second report of Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights that documented the atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

However, he stressed that there was no parallel of IoK with Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, as the latter two were open for foreign visitors.

The spokesman confirmed that Pakistan's High Commissioner-designate to India had received Agreema and would join his duties in near future.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir United Nations Iran Nuclear Oral Gilgit Baltistan United States Wagah Azad Jammu And Kashmir February July Border Media All From Agreement Share Best Court Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Bollywood music composer misses Atif Aslam’s voi ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate newly sworn-in Greek PM

11 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Sharqi highlights key role of ‘Emira ..

11 minutes ago

Judge Arshad Malik met Nasir Butt in his office, p ..

25 minutes ago

UAE’s waste diversion goals can be achieved with ..

41 minutes ago

Australia slump to 10-2 against England in World C ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.