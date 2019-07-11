On upcoming meeting between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur Corridor on July 14, the FO spokesman said the delegations would negotiate the agreement from around 9 am to 1 pm at the Wagah Border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :On upcoming meeting between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur Corridor on July 14, the FO spokesman said the delegations would negotiate the agreement from around 9 am to 1 pm at the Wagah Border.

He refused to share further details, saying "Pakistan would honour the sanctity of the agreement not to reveal information to media before time". However, he said a press conference would be held after the meeting for an update for public consumption.

On verdict of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav due to be announced by International Court of Justice on July 17, the spokesman said "Pakistan was hoping for the best", however could not pre-judge the decision since the matter was sub judice.

He said Pakistan presented its stance in a best possible manner through a fully-prepared team including the Counsel, the Attorney General and other officials at the February's oral hearings at ICJ .

On recent tension between the United States and Iran viz-a-viz nuclear deal, he said Pakistan desired all members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to negotiate the issue through dialogue.

The spokesman appreciated the recently launched second report of Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights that documented the atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

However, he stressed that there was no parallel of IoK with Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, as the latter two were open for foreign visitors.

The spokesman confirmed that Pakistan's High Commissioner-designate to India had received Agreema and would join his duties in near future.