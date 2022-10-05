(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :As the United Nations launched a revised flash appeal of $816 million for flood-hit Pakistan a day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked the UN chief for effectively highlighting the country's needs in the wake of disaster.

"Thank you Antonio Guterres for your leadership in articulating needs of people affected by disastrous floods," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister, however, stressed that the revised UN appeal of $816 million for flood victims underscored the need for "continued global engagement".

"With food and health crisis becoming graver, we need to ramp up action," he said, emphasizing the need for persistent efforts for rehabilitation of flood-stricken people.

The floods in Pakistan left around 1,600 dead and 33 million homeless, and inundating one-third of the country's land.