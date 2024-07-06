ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while paying eulogizing tributes to Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani, has reiterated its pledge to fulfill the martyrs' sacred mission despite all odds.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the JKNF spokesman Muhammad Haseeb Wani, while lauding the supreme sacrifices rendered by Burhan Wani and his family, said, “Burhan Wani, who imbibed a new spirit in the resistance movement by sacrificing his life, would always be remembered in the history of Kashmir as a symbol of courage and resistance.”

He said the Kashmiri nation would continue the mission of Shaheed Burhan Wani and other martyrs who laid down their lives for the noble cause of freedom.

Hailing the unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiri nation, he said, " It is the resilience of the Kashmiri nation and belief in their ability to achieve the goal that had rendered over a million military and paramilitary troops in Kashmir virtually helpless".

Urging the Kashmiri people to observe the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Wani with traditional zest and zeal, the spokesman said, "Living nations always remember the bravery, tenacity, and sacrifice of those who lay down their lives for a better and more equitable future of their countrymen".

Stressing the need for early resolution of the Kashmir dispute, the spokesman said that it was high time that the world should realize the fact that peace in the restive region would remain a distant dream unless the lingering dispute was resolved in line with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He said that the Indian rulers need to realize the fact that the age-old tactics they have been applying every now and then won't really help them to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Kashmir, he said, is an internationally recognized disputed territory that needs to be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Urging the Indian government to shun its obduracy on the issue of Kashmir, the spokesman said that there was a dire need that the Indian government must revisit its Kashmir policy and create a conducive environment for talks to resolve the lingering dispute once and for all.