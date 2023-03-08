ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said young Pakistani girls, such as human rights and climate change activist Ayisha Siddiqa, were hope for the country's bright future.

In his tweet on International Women's Day, he said the young trailblazers were using their talent to make the world a better place.

Ayisha Siddiqa, 24, recently made it to the Time magazine's Women of the Year which acknowledged her efforts in raising her voice for a safe planet.

"These girls represent hope and a promise of a bright future," the prime minister said.

Siddiqa co-founded Polluters Out, a global youth activist coalition, and helped launch the Fossil Free University, an activism training course.

She focused on including the rights of humans and nature in climate law.

She is also working to help set up a youth climate justice fund to correct the imbalance of resources, activists have compared to the fossil fuel industry.

PM Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the country's women for their heroic struggle and incredible contribution to society.

"The odds could not have been heavier, but their resolve to navigate through them is what gives us hope in the future," he said.