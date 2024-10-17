'On World Pain Day' experts sound alarm on self-medication, stress awareness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) On World Pain Day, experts Thursday stressed the need for proper guidance as Pakistanis increasingly self-medicate for pain and urged for launching public awareness campaigns to educate on safe pain management and risks of self-medication.

Experts talking to a private news channel, stressed to educate the public about the risks associated with self-medication and the importance of seeking professional medical advice for effective pain management.

A leading pain management specialist Dr Ali Sarfraz explained that self-medication has become a serious health concern in Pakistan, adding, people are unaware of the potential risks and consequences of taking medication without proper consultation.

According to a recent study, over 60% of Pakistanis resort to self-medication for pain management, leading to increased risk of misuse, overdose, and long-term health complications, he added.

He further highlighted that World AS day, a global awareness campaign dedicated to supporting patients living with Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA), a chronic inflammatory disease affecting the spine and sacroiliac joints, adding, through timely physiotherapist and recommended injections these pains can control.

Another leading expert from Agha Khan Hospital Dr Shumaila Abbasi highlight the challenges faced by those living with chronic pain and the importance of better support and management.

She said this year, we focus on a unified approach to improve pain management, raise awareness and empower those affected.

She warned that due to self-medication trend rising in country, stomach, liver and lungs related diseases causing among public, adding, Chikungunya cases rising in various cities of the county which is also main cause of joint pains.