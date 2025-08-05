Open Menu

On Youm-e-Istehsal, Ahsan Says Kashmiris Destined To See Dawn Of Freedom

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as the nation observed Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Exploitation Day).

In a message marking the sixth anniversary of India’s unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, he described the day as a "black chapter" in the region’s history, when India blatantly attempted to alter the internationally recognized status of the disputed territory.

“This act by India cannot erase the legitimate struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, nor can it deprive them of their inalienable right to self-determination. This right has been recognized by the United Nations and affirmed through numerous Security Council resolutions,” he said.

The minister highlighted the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK, saying that the continued bloodshed and oppression of innocent civilians have only strengthened the resolve of the Kashmiri people.

“The brutalities being inflicted upon the Kashmiri people have only added new energy to their freedom movement,” he asserted.

He said Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people and would continue to support their just cause on all international forums.

“Pakistan remains committed to advocating for the rights of the Kashmiri people until they achieve their long-denied freedom. We are confident that, God willing, the sun of freedom will rise over Jammu and Kashmir,” he remarked.

