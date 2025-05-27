Open Menu

On Youm-e-Takbeer, PM Shehbaz Vows Economic Strength, National Unity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 10:46 PM

As the nation observes the 27th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed Pakistan's nuclear journey and called for renewed unity and determination to transform the country into an economic power

In his message on the occasion, the Prime Minister thanked Allah Almighty and congratulated the people of Pakistan, saying, “Today on Youm-e-Takbeer, I thank Allah Almighty and congratulate from the core of my heart the entire nation and all patriotic Pakistanis.”

Marking 27 years since Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first among Muslim nations, PM Sharif emphasised that Youm-e-Takbeer was more than a celebration and was a solemn reminder of Pakistan’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty.

The Prime Minister linked this year’s commemoration with what he described as Pakistan's recent success in defending itself from “an unjustified war imposed by India.” He hailed the nation’s spirit during the May 6–10 confrontation, stating, “The joys of Youm-e-Takbeer have further increased for a nation filled with victory.”

Reflecting on the historic nuclear tests of May 28, 1998, conducted under the leadership of the then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Prime Minister noted that the decision to respond with six nuclear tests, compared to India’s five, was a demonstration of “iron resolve” in the face of global pressure and sanctions.

“Mr. Nawaz Sharif represented the aspirations and national interests of the entire nation... and made our geographical borders impregnable forever,” he said.

PM Shehbaz paid glowing tribute to the architects of Pakistan’s nuclear program including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, the scientific community, and the armed forces for their role in establishing Pakistan’s deterrent capability. He also lauded the public for their unwavering support and sacrifices throughout the journey.

“I salute the nation, which made immense sacrifices for the completion of the nuclear program and wrote a proud story of its determination and faith,” he stated.

Drawing parallels between the historic journey of Pakistan’s nuclear program and the formation of Pakistan itself, he invoked the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said, “National history is a witness that the people and political leadership of Pakistan have always made the impossible possible.”

PM Shehbaz urged the nation to carry the spirit of Youm-e-Takbeer beyond defense and into economic transformation. He said, "Youm-e-Takbeer is a day of unity of the nation and declaration of non-compromise on its freedom and sovereignty. Today we pledge to make Pakistan an economic power and achieve its true place in the world. Insha Allah. Long live Pakistan."

