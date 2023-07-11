Open Menu

Once Desperate For Cipher's Investigation, PTI Chief Now Opposing Probe Into His Own Cases: Federal Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 10:17 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said once desperate for probe into the purported cipher related to the regime change, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was now vehemently opposing investigations into multiple cases, including the Toshakhana theft, foreign funding, and Al-Qadir Trust case.

Addressing a news conference, the minister said the PTI chairman created a fake narrative by waving the so-called cipher during his last address to a public gathering in Islamabad as prime minister just to give an impression that he was ousted from power as the result of a regime change operation.

Ironically, he was the only prime minister in the country's history who was removed from his office through a no-confidence motion, she added.

She said he created hype of the so-called conspiracy, based on the cipher, and and blamed the former army chief for that at first place and eventually shifted its to acting Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

"Today, this person is pleading before the courts to halt the trial in the prohibited funding case and asserting that he did not know what was inside the closed envelop which had 190 million Pounds and brought up before his cabinet for approval," she remarked.

The minister said the PTI chief was opposing investigations into the Toshakhana theft and wanted his military secretary at that time to answer before the court.

"He received the gifts from the Toshakhana and sold them then why the military secretary should be held accountable?" the minister questioned.

On the other hand, she said, the three times prime minister (Nawaz Sharif) had faced the courts courageously and proved all the allegations against him wrong.

The people knew that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had done nothing wrong and had answers against all the allegations hurled against them by the PTI chief, she added.

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Army Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Muslim All From Cabinet Million Court

