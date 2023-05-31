Oncologist says tobacco use among children, adolescents alarming

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :An oncologist at Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Wednesday expressed serious concerns over the rising number of tobacco incidences among children, women and adolescents in Pakistan.

"Around 1,000 children start smoking in Pakistan daily and 30 per cent of them die of it before time while around 15 per cent of the country's population is in addiction to smoking, including 54 per cent male and 20 per cent female population," said NMU Head of the Oncology Department and president Cancer Society, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood.

He was addressing a news conference in connection with World No Tobacco Day here.

A few years back during a survey, it came to light that vendors outside a women's college used to mix an addiction in Golgappas, corn cob and other edibles which made the students addicted and they could not help purchasing these items on a daily basis, he noted.

Later on, some vendors were caught and punished too by law enforcers, Dr Ijaz recalled.

In charge, Nishtar Cancer Centre informed that smoking was banned across the world while it was in vogue in our country adding that legislation was made in 2004 under which a 17 or above grade officer was authorized to award punishment to a smoker, but unfortunately, it could not be implemented.

The oncologist maintained that according to a survey by UNDP, a Pakistani smokes 620 cigarettes on average annually while for an Indian smoker, the average is 119 cigarettes.

A Sri Lankan smokes 329 cigarettes while a Bangladeshi smokes 202 cigarettes on average annually, he said adding that the number of smokers is more than in these countries.

Around 3.5 million people fall prey to death owing to smoking and this number will go up to 10 million people annually in years to come.

Smoking is a major cause of heart ailments, cancer and premature deliveries, he stated and added that there is a dire need to create awareness against it.

Dr Ijaz informed that the cancer society was playing its role effectively to sensitize the masses on it sing long.

Cancer Society General Secretary, Dr Baqa Jeelani said that determination and conviction were the tools to avoid smoking.

He urged each member of the society to come forward and play a role to make Pakistan a tobacco-free country.

NMU administrator campus, Dr Tariq Saeed Pirzada and others were present.