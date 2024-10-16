Oncologist stresses annual mammograms, urges open dialogue to control 'Breast Cancer disease'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Oncologist Wednesday emphasized the crucial importance of annual mammography screenings for women and encouraged women to break free from societal taboos surrounding breast health and openly discuss their concerns, fostering a culture of awareness and empowerment.

A renowned breast cancer surgeon from CMH Rawalpindi Professor Doctor Riffat Naqvi talking to a private news channel, she said, "The stigma associated with breast cancer and promote proactive measures can only way to ultimately improve survival rates and quality of life for those affected."

Riffat Naqvi reminded, "October is dedicated for breast cancer month where awareness is crucial for saving lives."

"By encouraging women to speak openly about their concerns and undergo regular screenings, we can break down the cultural and social barriers that often hinder timely diagnosis and treatment," she added.

"It is time to shatter the taboos surrounding breast health and create a supportive environment where women feel empowered to prioritize their well-being," she highlighted.

Annual mammography screenings are a proven lifesaver in the fight against breast cancer," she said.

"By detecting abnormalities at an early stage, women can access effective treatment options, significantly improving their chances of survival and reducing the risk of recurrence," Dr added.

Dr. emphasis on yearly screenings underscores the critical importance of vigilance and proactive care, adding, every woman deserved to know her breast health status, and every life saved was a testament to the power of awareness and early intervention.

"The fight against breast cancer requires collective action and unwavering support," she mentioned.

"By engaging in meaningful conversations, sharing personal stories and promoting screening programs, we can build a safety net that ensures no woman faces breast cancer alone," expert added.

"Every voice, every action and every gesture of kindness can make a life-changing difference," she concluded.