Oncology units being set up at all Punjab hospitals: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that breast cancer is affecting a growing number of people globally every year.

Speaking as chief guest at the Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar, held at the Inmol (Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology Lahore) Hospital here on Saturday, she said that oncology units were being set up at all hospitals of the province.

The minister congratulated the management of Inmol Hospital for organising a great event and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar want to provide the best quality health services to people of Punjab.

She said: "During my illness, my own students provided me medical treatment. The bond between doctor and patient is very important." Seven state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals are being set up in Punjab, she added.

The government would support Inmol Hospital in all possible ways, she promised.

Chairman Atomic Energy Commission of Pakistan Dr. Naeem and Director Abu Bakar Shahid paid tribute to the services of the health minister.