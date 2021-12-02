One accused arrested, marijuana recovered

On the instructions of Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla during the ongoing crackdown on drug dealers, Excise Police Jacobabad achieved a major milestone

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :On the instructions of Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla during the ongoing crackdown on drug dealers, Excise Police Jacobabad achieved a major milestone.

According to the details, Excise and Taxation Officer Jacobabad Qurban Ali Sheikh and Inspector Gul Muhammad Bhutto along with their team searched a suspicious truck and recovered 50 kgs of marijuana, near a check-post of Excise Police Jacobabad, on Thursday, while one accused Bangal Khan resident of Quetta was also arrested.

ETO Jacobabad said that the accused was on his way to Karachi carrying drugs.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started.

Meanwhile Sindh minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs & food Mukesh Kumar Chawla while congratulating Excise Police Jacobabad has said that strict action should be taken against drug dealers at all levels.

He said that there was a need to be vigilant at the border checkpoints for drug control and also to improve the intelligence system of the excise department.