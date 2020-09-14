One accused of Motorway rape case arrested: IGP

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Inam Ghani on Monday said that as per scientific analysis of the evidences found at the crime scene, one of the accused in the Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape case, Shafqat Ali of Bahawalnagar district, has been arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Inam Ghani on Monday said that as per scientific analysis of the evidences found at the crime scene, one of the accused in the Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape case, Shafqat Ali of Bahawalnagar district, has been arrested.

He said the DNA of accused Shafqat Ali matched the DNA obtained from the crime scene.

The IGP said that fugitive accused Abid Malhi would soonbe arrested and brought to justice.