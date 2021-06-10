One acquitted in narcotics case

An additional sessions judge acquitted an accused involved in a narcotics case of Batala Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :An additional sessions judge acquitted an accused involved in a narcotics case of Batala Colony police station.

According to the prosecution, the police had arrested Muzaffar Hussain alias Zafari of Waris Pura and recovered 1.5 kilograms chars from him.

However, the judge acquitted the accused as the prosecution failed to prove the allegations.