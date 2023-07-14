Open Menu

One Alleged Bandit Arrested After Armed Clash With Police

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 04:00 PM

One alleged bandit arrested after armed clash with police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :One alleged bandit was arrested in seriously wounded condition after an armed encounter with New Karachi police here on Friday.

The police encounter took place near Sanobar Cottage, North Karachi Sector 11-K, said police sources.

The police officers on patrol had signaled the suspects to stop as they were suspicious but they opened fire.

The police retaliated when one of the accused was arrested while the other accomplice escaped.

The arrested injured accused is identified as Ameer Ali son of Akbar Ali while the absconding accomplice's name was Zaheer.

One pistol with a loaded magazine and one round was recovered from the possession of the accused.

The injured accused was sent to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and further interrogation is going on.

