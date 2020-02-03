One and a half year old child abducted in Karachi

A one and a half year old child come in Jahangir Park, located in Saddar area of Karachi for entertainment along with his father has been abducted.According to police

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) A one and a half year old child come in Jahangir Park, located in Saddar area of Karachi for entertainment along with his father has been abducted.According to police, a man identified as Amir, resident of Ranchore line came in Jahangir Park, in Saddar area of Karachi along with his one and a half year old son, Suddas for entertainment when suddenly Suddas disappeared.Amir searched his son in the whole park and outskirts but could not find.When he saw the CCTV footage of park, he witnessed three persons including a male, a female and a boy taking child along with them.

However, a case has been registered in Paraidi police station upon the complaint of father of the victim child.Police said that search for the recovery of child has been started.Meanwhile, police during different search operations in different areas of Karachi have arrested five suspects.These suspects were involved in different street crimes including drug peddler and running Shisha restaurants.Arms and ammunition, along with Shisha equipment has been recovered from their possession.Police have registered cases and started an investigation.