UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One And A Half Year Old Child Abducted In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 7 hours ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 03:04 PM

One and a half year old child abducted in Karachi

A one and a half year old child come in Jahangir Park, located in Saddar area of Karachi for entertainment along with his father has been abducted.According to police

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) A one and a half year old child come in Jahangir Park, located in Saddar area of Karachi for entertainment along with his father has been abducted.According to police, a man identified as Amir, resident of Ranchore line came in Jahangir Park, in Saddar area of Karachi along with his one and a half year old son, Suddas for entertainment when suddenly Suddas disappeared.Amir searched his son in the whole park and outskirts but could not find.When he saw the CCTV footage of park, he witnessed three persons including a male, a female and a boy taking child along with them.

However, a case has been registered in Paraidi police station upon the complaint of father of the victim child.Police said that search for the recovery of child has been started.Meanwhile, police during different search operations in different areas of Karachi have arrested five suspects.These suspects were involved in different street crimes including drug peddler and running Shisha restaurants.Arms and ammunition, along with Shisha equipment has been recovered from their possession.Police have registered cases and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Police Station Shisha Man Male Saddar From

Recent Stories

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

16 minutes ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

16 minutes ago

German, Austrian Chancellors Discuss Post-Brexit E ..

2 minutes ago

Two Drones Downed Near Hmeimim Airbase in Syria - ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.