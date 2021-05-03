One arrested, 1000gm heroin recovered

A team of Riaz Shaheed Police Station led by SHO Muhammad Afzal here Monday arrested a lady smuggler and recovered big quantity of contraband from her in a passenger vehicle near Kohat Tunnel check post

On the directives of DPO Kohat Sohail Khalid, SHO Muhammad Afzal of Riaz Shaheed police station and his team signaled a passenger vehicle to stop near Tunnel Plaza and upon search recovered 1000 gm heroin and 1000gm ice drug from a lady smuggler identified as Nazia, wife of Sherzada, a resident of Karak.

The police filed a case under narcotics act against the lady smuggler and started further interrogating her for more details.

During preliminary interrogation she confessed before the police team that she was smuggling narcotics from Peshawar to Southern districts of KP and cities of Punjab.