One arrested, 2.4kg hashish recovered in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) : The district police here Friday foiled a smuggling bid by arresting a smuggler and recovered 2400gram hashish being smuggled from the district Khyber to other parts of the country, police said.

The accused smuggler identified as Muhammad Haider traveling in passenger coach was arrested by Kohat police during snap checking on Indus highway and recovered 2.4Kg hashish from his possession.

The police has registered the case and started further investigation.