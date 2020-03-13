UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Arrested, 2.4kg Hashish Recovered In Kohat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:42 PM

One arrested, 2.4kg hashish recovered in Kohat

The district police here Friday foiled a smuggling bid by arresting a smuggler and recovered 2400gram hashish being smuggled from the district Khyber to other parts of the country, police said

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) : The district police here Friday foiled a smuggling bid by arresting a smuggler and recovered 2400gram hashish being smuggled from the district Khyber to other parts of the country, police said.

The accused smuggler identified as Muhammad Haider traveling in passenger coach was arrested by Kohat police during snap checking on Indus highway and recovered 2.4Kg hashish from his possession.

The police has registered the case and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Kohat From Coach

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 schedule tweaked

10 minutes ago

NUST holds First Job Fair at Multan

13 minutes ago

China to develop infrared temperature sensor with ..

3 minutes ago

PM says Karachi was ignored in the past but not no ..

22 minutes ago

Turkish Defense Ministry Says to Maintain Heavy We ..

12 minutes ago

London Supports Idea of UNSC Summit, in Contact Wi ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.