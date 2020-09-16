One arrested, 300 bottles of liquor recovered

Police have arrested one accused and recovered 300 bottles of liquor from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested one accused and recovered 300 bottles of liquor from his possession, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

Kalar Syedan police, during course of action, held Imran Masih and recovered 300 bottles of liquor from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of Kalar Syedan police adding that action must be taken against such elements who were involved in these illegal businesses.