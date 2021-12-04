UrduPoint.com

One Arrested, 50Kg Charas Recovered

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 04:33 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The excise police, Jacobabad seized 50 kgs of charas from a truck and arrested its driver, said an official on Saturday.

He said the police stopped a truck bearing no. K-5542, bound for Karachi from Quetta at a check-post on suspicion and recovered 50kg high quality Charas during its search. The official claimed that the truck driver Bangul Khan confessed to transporting the contraband to Karachi.

