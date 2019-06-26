UrduPoint.com
One Arrested, 95 Kg Charas Seized In Jacobabad

Wed 26th June 2019

One arrested, 95 kg charas seized in Jacobabad

Police have started a grand search and strike operation against the anti social elements in the district and arrested one accused while drugs was also recovered from his possession

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Police have started a grand search and strike operation against the anti social elements in the district and arrested one accused while drugs was also recovered from his possession.

According to police sources, Assistant Sub Inspector Mansoor Ali Bhutto of Garhi Hassan police, accompained by a heavy contingent of police raided at a house and arrested one accused namely Mola Bakhash.

As many as 95 kilograms charas was also recovered from his possession.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

