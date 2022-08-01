UrduPoint.com

One Arrested After Armed Clash With Police

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 02:20 PM

One arrested after armed clash with police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Police on Monday arrested an accused after armed clash at Shireen Jinnah Colony, Clifton block-I.

The police was on routine patrolling when it intercepted three suspects, who were reportedly looting people, said police sources.

When the accused were intercepted, they opened fire at the police.

The police also retaliated. As a result, one accused was arrested in injured condition, whereas the other two managed to get away.

The arrested accused was identified as Asad Yar Khan. A T.T.pistol with three rounds were recovered from his possession.

The arrested accused was shifted to hospital for first aid, while the police is searching for his accomplices.

