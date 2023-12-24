Open Menu

One Arrested During Exchange Of Firing With Robbers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2023 | 01:50 PM

One arrested during exchange of firing with robbers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Heavy exchange of firing continued between the police team of Chamkani Police and a gang of robbers with one arrested on the spot and others escaped from the site of the firing, an official of the Chamkani Police Station told APP here Sunday.

According to detail, the police team was on routine patrolling when the robbers started indiscriminate firing on the police. He said, during the cross firing, the police succeeded in arresting a member of the gang of robbers injured in the firing. On identification, the arrested accused was wanted by the police in other serious crimes.

Other accomplices of the accused managed to escape. Police has started a search operation started in the area.

APP/ijz/1240

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Exchange Police Station SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

14 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

14 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

15 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

15 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

15 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

15 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

15 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan