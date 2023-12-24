One arrested during exchange of firing with robbers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Heavy exchange of firing continued between the police team of Chamkani Police and a gang of robbers with one arrested on the spot and others escaped from the site of the firing, an official of the Chamkani Police Station told APP here Sunday.

According to detail, the police team was on routine patrolling when the robbers started indiscriminate firing on the police. He said, during the cross firing, the police succeeded in arresting a member of the gang of robbers injured in the firing. On identification, the arrested accused was wanted by the police in other serious crimes.

Other accomplices of the accused managed to escape. Police has started a search operation started in the area.

APP/ijz/1240