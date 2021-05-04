One arrested, fake currency seized

UrduPoint.com
City Police in a successful operation arrested one person with fake currency with face value Rs. 450,000 (4.5 lakhs)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :City Police in a successful operation arrested one person with fake Currency with face value Rs. 450,000 (4.5 lakhs).

According to details , SHO City Police Station, Said Sharif acting on a rip-off arrested accused Naeem Badshah, resident of Sarki Lawaghar, along with counterfeit Pakistani currency from Toll plaza checkpost on the Indus Highway.

Police have registered the case and started further investigation.

