One Arrested For Aerial Firing In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 07:03 PM

The police here on Friday arrested an accused of aerial firing

The accused resorted to aerial firing to celebrate the victory of a cricket match.

University Town Police took notice of the aerial firing to celebrate victory of the cricket match and arrested accused Mohammad Shoaib son of Israr Hussain, resident of Paokah, a suburban locality of the city.

During the initial investigation, the accused confessed to aerial firing. A pistol has also been recovered from his possession.

The police registered a case against the accused.

