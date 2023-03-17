One arrested for aerial firing in Peshawar

The police here on Friday arrested an accused of aerial firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The police here on Friday arrested an accused of aerial firing .

The accused resorted to aerial firing to celebrate the victory of a cricket match.

University Town Police took notice of the aerial firing to celebrate victory of the cricket match and arrested accused Mohammad Shoaib son of Israr Hussain, resident of Paokah, a suburban locality of the city.

During the initial investigation, the accused confessed to aerial firing. A pistol has also been recovered from his possession.

The police registered a case against the accused.