One arrested for attempting to assault minor girl

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Budhla Sant police have arrested a criminal for attempting to molest a four-year old girl here on Sunday.

According to police sources, local people informed police that a criminal namely Shahid s/o Kareem Bukhash tried to molest a minor girl at Mouza Jalil Bheni on June 28, but he left the girl and escaped, when the heirs of the minor girl identified him.

Budhla Sant police registered the case and started raids to arrest him. However, the police apprehended the criminal on Sunday and started investigations, police sources added.