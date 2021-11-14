UrduPoint.com

One Arrested For Betting On Cricket Matches

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 05:50 PM

One arrested for betting on cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested a bookie allegedly involved in betting on cricket matches.

According to police, an accused was arrested during a raid conducted under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai, who had been tipped about the gambling den in jurisdiction of Pirwadhai Police Station.

The Police unearthed the gambling den and arrested its operator namely Ahsan Shahzad, who maintained the record of betting and callers' details.

Police recovered two mobile phones, cash and other equipment used in betting were also seized from their possession.

The gambling den was engaged in betting on the ongoing cricket matches.

Related Topics

Cricket Police Police Station Mobile Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Bahrain at Expo 2020 Dubai

22 minutes ago
 16,255 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

16,255 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

37 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Mulla wins freestyle in UIM-ABP Aquabike ..

Rashid Al Mulla wins freestyle in UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship

52 minutes ago
 EDGE launches first UAE-made anti-jam GPS system f ..

EDGE launches first UAE-made anti-jam GPS system for resilient navigation

2 hours ago
 UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripart ..

UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripartite meeting

2 hours ago
 Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading ..

Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading Cruise Port&#039; Award

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.