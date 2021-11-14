One arrested for betting on cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested a bookie allegedly involved in betting on cricket matches.

According to police, an accused was arrested during a raid conducted under the supervision of SHO Pirwadhai, who had been tipped about the gambling den in jurisdiction of Pirwadhai Police Station.

The Police unearthed the gambling den and arrested its operator namely Ahsan Shahzad, who maintained the record of betting and callers' details.

Police recovered two mobile phones, cash and other equipment used in betting were also seized from their possession.

The gambling den was engaged in betting on the ongoing cricket matches.