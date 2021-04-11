UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Arrested For Burglary, Stolen Goods Recovered: Police

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

One arrested for burglary, stolen goods recovered: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Nowshera District Cantt Police have arrested an alleged accused in a burglary from an under construction house in Madina Colony here on Sunday.

According to details, Hamid Kamal, resident of Kaka Sahib, while filing a report in Cantt Nowshera police station, told the police that unknown thieves stole a sanitary pipe, water motor, 6 fans, electric wire and half a ton of saria from his under construction house in Madina Colony.

Taking notice of the theft, ASP Cantt Waqas Rafique handed over the task to Police team who succeeded in arresting the alleged accused identified as Arsalan son of Muhammad Shoaib, resident of Madina Colony. Police said that raids are underway to arrest the other accomplice of the alleged accused.

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Kaka Nowshera Sunday From

Recent Stories

5.5 magnitude aftershock jolts Indonesia&#039;s Ja ..

30 minutes ago

DP World&#039;s World Security expands its service ..

45 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei unveils roadmap for managing en ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah government departments&#039; working hours ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways to celebrate UAE’s ‘Year of the ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Steel, SAFEEN Group commence transshipmen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.