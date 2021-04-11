One arrested for burglary, stolen goods recovered: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Nowshera District Cantt Police have arrested an alleged accused in a burglary from an under construction house in Madina Colony here on Sunday.

According to details, Hamid Kamal, resident of Kaka Sahib, while filing a report in Cantt Nowshera police station, told the police that unknown thieves stole a sanitary pipe, water motor, 6 fans, electric wire and half a ton of saria from his under construction house in Madina Colony.

Taking notice of the theft, ASP Cantt Waqas Rafique handed over the task to Police team who succeeded in arresting the alleged accused identified as Arsalan son of Muhammad Shoaib, resident of Madina Colony. Police said that raids are underway to arrest the other accomplice of the alleged accused.