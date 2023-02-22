One arrested for circulating fake currency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Capital City Police arrested a person for circulating fake Currency among the people from Hayatabad Township on Wednesday.

During the operation, the police also recovered 80,000 fake Pakistani currency notes from his possession.

The arrested accused Omar Wahid son of Omar Hayatabad hails from Mingora district Swat.

The accused during initial investigations have confessed to the circulation of fake currency.

A formal FIR has been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.