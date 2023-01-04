One arrested for filling Fongas in vehicles in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar sealed a gas centre for filling Fongas in vehicles on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar sealed a gas centre for filling Fongas in vehicles on Wednesday.

According to details, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has received a tip that fongas was being filling in vehicles in board Bazaar, which prompted him to direct the Area Magistrate to take immediate action.

In this connection, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Syeda Zainab Naqvi inspected Board Bazaar wherein Kainat Gas Centre was found filling Fongas in vehicles.

The proprietor of the business was arrested from the spot and the shop was also sealed.

Speaking on the occasion, AAC Syeda Zainab Naqvi said that filling Fongas in vehicles is highly risky and can become a cause of explosion any time. She said the arrested owner of the business will face legal proceedings.

DC Peshawar has directed all administrative officers to inspect gas centres and shops in their areas of jurisdiction and take legal action against those filling Fongas in the vehicles.